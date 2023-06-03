UITH announces when hospital’s theatre will be completed 

The University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has assured the public that the upgrading of the hospital’s theatre would be completed by month end.

The Head, Corporate Affairs unit, UITH, Elizabeth Ajiboye, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to her, the hospital has for some times commenced the upgrading exercise of its facilities at the main theatre.

She explained that the development became necessary in line with the directive of the Federal Government to carry out the exercise with a view to boosting the quality of healthcare delivery.

“It is an Act of the government but with a caveat of a stipulated time for the exercise.

“The upgrading at the UITH would be completed by the end of June, this year,” she said.

The hospital Spokesperson noted that as a proactive step, the management of the hospital had before the renovation ensured the optimal functioning of the other eight satellite theatres to stand in the place of the main theatre under upgrading.

She explained that for cases that would require the use of more sophisticated equipment outside the satellite theatres referrals are given.

“The inconveniences experienced by some of our patients due to this development though regretted, are minimal and not beyond what the hospital could effectively handle.

“One other area requiring the attention of our esteemed customers is the issue of power supply to our facilities,” she said.

Ajiboye stated that the management has secured a dedicated power line that guarantee an uninterrupted power supply for at least 20 hours.

She also assured that this would come into fruition within the next three weeks.

“By extension, it will boost water supply to the hospital as our 21 bore holes will be duly powered on daily basis. But the alternative to this has served the needs of the hospital to about 40 per cent.

“The Management as a backup provided generating sets to assist in pumping of water to all the critical areas of the hospital.

“Water tankers complement this effort by supplying water to the required facilities on a daily basis,” she said.

Ajiboye reiterated the commitment of the hospital to the delivery of quality healthcare to patients, while appealing for understanding and cooperation. NAN