Nde Joshua Waklek Mutka, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Ibadan, has ordered an investigation into petitions of alleged discrepancies in the recent election in the institution.

The election was conducted to elect the two Senate Representatives on the Joint Council/Senate Selection Board for the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for the institution.

A statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by Olubunmi Faluyi, the Registrar and Secretary to the Senate, said the pro-chancellor ordered the investigation at a meeting held with the 301 members of the Senate on Thursday.

The statement said: “The Chairman of Council had directed the Senate to examine the petitions of Prof. Ademola Dasylva of the Department of English, Faculty of Arts and Prof. Adesoji Fasanmade of the Department. of Physiology, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, College of Medicine, who lost in the election.

“The meeting deliberated extensively on all the issues raised in the two petitions and the responses of those who were alleged in the petitions, namely Prof. Francis Offor, Prof. Abiodun Ayodele, Prof. Deji Omole, Prof. Ayodeji Ogunjuyigbe and Mrs. Morenike Afolabi, with proof of their innocence.”

At the meeting, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, appealed to members to consider the meeting as a family gathering with optimism of amicable resolution of all matters.

Faluyi said: “It is noteworthy that the meeting was frank, honest, transparent and in an atmosphere of civility.

“The resolutions of the meeting have been forwarded to Council for consideration.

“Members of the University are hereby enjoined to be peaceful and law-abiding in anticipation of amicable resolution of the matters by Council.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Joint Council/Senate Selection Board of the institution has been tasked with the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor out of the 18 candidates jostling for the position.

Among the candidates are Prof. Kayode Adebowale, Deputy Vice Chancellor; Prof. Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital; a former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, who is of the Department of Sociology.

Others are Prof. Babatunde Salako, former Provost, College of Medicine; Prof. Adesoji Fasanmade; Prof. Ebenezer Farombi; Prof. Raheem Lawal; and Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi; and Prof. A. Adedeji, who is not a lecturer in UI.

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor is to be appointed before December 1 when he is expected to assume office and take over from Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka.