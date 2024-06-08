UI VC inaugurates NIDCOM, others as management board of TETFUND Centre for diaspora studies

Prof. Kayode Adebowale, Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, has urged the newly inaugurated Board for the TETFund Centre of Excellence for Diaspora Studies in the University of Ibadan to be above board in bringing about the first in Africa Centre to fruition.



Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Professor Peter O. Olapegba, Adebowale said the Centre of Excellence is unique in many ways in bringing development to humanity.



Adebowale recalled that the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa visited the University of Ibadan for the signing of the UI-NIDCOM Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which gave birth to the TETFund Centre of Excellence for Diaspora Studies in 2023.



He noted that the Management Board of the centre was constituted and inaugurated in order to achieve the objectives for the establishment of the Centre.



The Vice Chancellor said the Board chaired by Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose (SAN), Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, will be charged with the oversight role of policy approval and ratification for implementation by the Management Team of the Centre.



He added that the Board will also be expected to statutorily give a report of its activities to the Vice-Chancellor.



In her acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Board, Professor Oluyemisi A. Bamgbose, SAN, assured that the Board will justify the confidence reposed in it such that the Centre will soon become world-renowned for Diaspora Studies.



Speaking in the same vein, the pioneer Director of the TETFund Centre of Excellence for Diaspora Studies, Professor Senayon Olaoluwa appreciated Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and NIDCOM, for their support and the University of Ibadan Management for its commitment to the establishment of the Centre.



Representatives of NIDCOM on the Board include Hon. Abdulrahman Terab, Head of Technology Transfer and Innovation Department; and Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols.



Other members of the Board are: Director Research Management Office; Dean, Faculty of Arts; Dean, Faculty of the Social Sciences; Dean, Faculty of Law; Dean, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies; Representatives of the Institute of African Studies, Department of English, Department of Medicine, and Department of Sociology.

Also Read:

The Head of the Lagos Office of NIDCOM, Oladipo Odebowale, an Assistant Director, was at the event.



Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa had said that the Centre located within the University of Ibadan to leverage the strategic advantages of the Premier institution renowned for its excellence in research and scholarship, ensuring maximum impact and benefit for all stakeholders.



The construction of the one billion naira Centre has commenced with the release of the fund to the University by TETFUND.