Five Professors have been revealed to be in the race to replace in acting capacity the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, in acting capacity.

The National Universities Commission had last week directed the outgoing VC to hand over, in acting capacity, to a replacement to be chosen by the university’s Senate between November 30 and December 1.

The Senate is scheduled to meet on Monday (today) to commence the selection process.

Those said to be in the race include a former Dean of Technology and a Professor of Industrial Engineering, Prof. Ayo Oluleye; a former Deputy Vice Chancellor and Professor of Dentistry, Gbemisola Oke; and a Professor of Political Science and former DVC, Adigun Agbaje.

Others in the race are the former Economic Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and an Economist, Prof. Kashy Garuba; and another former DVC from the Department of Agronomy, Prof. Ambrose Ayelari.