Another round of tension is expected in the University of Ibadan on Thursday (today) as the three major unions in the university: Academic Staff Union, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Non-Academic Staff Union, move to consolidate their positions on the appointment of a new VC for the premier institutions.

The unions have had divergent opinions on the appointment of a new VC, who is expected to assume office on December 1, 2020.

The Governing Council of the university had suspended the process of the appointment following accusations and counter-accusations on the appointment of a new VC.

While the ASUU will be having a Congress on Thursday, NASU and SSANU will be addressing a news conference.

According to available information, the news conference, scheduled for 10am, will hold at the SSANU Secretariat.

A terse statement by Comrade A. O. Akinlade, Chairman, NASU COM; Comrade M. J. Etim, Chairman, NASU UI; and Comrade S. A. Akinremi, Chairman SSANU UI, on Wednesday confirmed the development.

Rising from an emergency meeting on Wednesday night, UI ASUU also announced that it will be holding an emergency congress on Thursday at its Secretariat by 11am.

Already, the national Secretariat of ASUU has waded into the crisis by sending a fact finding committee to the premier University to verify all the disturbing reports on the appointment of the new VC.

The delegation is equally expected to address the emergency congress of the union on Thursday and come up with its resolution.