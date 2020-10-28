The Chairman of the Council of the University of Ibadan, Nde Joshua Waklek, has suspended the selection process for a new Vice Chancellor for the premier University.

The suspension of the process followed the crisis that trailed the process on Wednesday.

The Non-Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities on Wednesday engaged in a protest over the selection process, which they faulted.

A statement by the University on Wednesday said the Council will be meeting with the aggrieved unions on Friday.

The Chairman of SSANU, Wale Akinremi, confirmed this development to newsmen on Wednesday.

Akinremi said Waklek stated this when he came to address the protesters on the alleged imposition of a preferred candidate as VC.

A new VC to succeed Prof. Idowu Olayinka is expected to take office on December 1, 2020.