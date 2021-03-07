The management of University of Ibadan has appealed to members of staff on essential duty to resume work on Monday, March 8.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Tunji Oladejo, the institution’s Director of Public Communications, in Ibadan on Sunday.

“Management has noted the protracted strike by staff unions and the COVID-19 pandemic which brought all academic and administrative activities to a halt for almost one year, to the effect that the university Senate approved the cancellation of 2019/2020 session.

“Fortunately, most of the contentious issues have been resolved, while others are being resolved locally and nationally.

“Management appreciates the maturity, intelligence, wisdom and outstanding experience displayed by the leadership of the unions.

“With the new breath of air in the university administration, we need to move forward to sustain the pride of place of our university among world-class institutions, being enabled by our staff and students.

“It is our resolve to raise the bar of exceptional legacy in university governance and structure, bequeathed to us by our forebears.

“In view of the above, and noting the compliance with COVID-19 protocols, staffers on essential services are pleased requested to resume at their duty posts from Monday, March 8,” the statement said.

It also requested other heads of divisions/units/centres to determine modalities for ensuring smooth operations of their mandates.

While appreciating the cooperation of the affected members of staff, the statement solicited their understanding in this regard.