UI management announces resumption date

The Senate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has approved that academic activities would resume in the university with effect from Monday.

This is contained in a release by Olubunmi Faluyi, Registrar and Secretary to Council of the institution, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to her, the Senate of the institution at a special meeting held on Oct.17, 2022 approved Monday Oct. 24, 2022 as resumption date for the continuation of the 2021/2022 academic session.

“Consequently, Halls of Residence would be opened from Oct.23, 2022.

“On behalf of the Council and Senate of the University, we wish our students journey mercies as they return to the campus,” Faluyi said.