The Muslim Rights Concern has declared July 12, 2019 as a “Day of Solidarity” with female Muslim girls who are facing persecution in South West Nigeria for wearing hijab.

This is coming on the heels of a video clip showing the prevention of female Muslim students of the International School of the University of Ibadan from wearing their hijab into the school premises.

MURIC declared the Day of Solidarity in a press statement by its Founder and Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Wednesday.

According to the statement: “Muslims are one nation throughout the world. The Glorious Qur’an specifically affirmed this in chapter 23 verse 52 where it says: ‘Verily indeed this nation of yours is one nation.’

“The hadith goes on to corroborate this when the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: ‘Muslims are like one building whose walls firmly support one another.’ The example of a community of Muslims is like the example of a man’s body, all parts of the body feel the pain whenever he is hurt.

“It is in this respect and in response to several telephone calls and text messages sent to MURIC’s headquarters by concerned Muslims that we are declaring Friday 12th July, 2019 the Day of Solidarity in support of all those innocent female Muslim girls that are being persecuted in secondary schools in the South West, particularly the most recent, appalling, disgraceful and barbaric treatment of underaged Muslim girls at the ISI, Ibadan.

“MURIC and all other Islamic organisations and individual Muslims in Nigeria are in solidarity with these innocent girls. Our message to them is this: We are your parents. We are your fathers and mothers. We love you and we will never abandon you. We feel your pain. We assure you that you are not alone. Our hearts are with you. Continue to persevere with patience because the days of your oppressors are numbered.

“To the oppressors we say: Oppress one, oppress all: that is the stand of Nigerian Muslims. Your tyranny will catch up with you very soon. You are restless and running around in circles. You can run but you cannot hide because divine truth will always overwhelm social truth. Truth is constant. It does not waver. You are looking for ways to perpetuate your wickedness but it cannot last forever.

“Remember that when a hen perches on a rope, neither the rope nor the hen will enjoy stability. Justice is the soul of peace. Those who deny one can never have the other. Therefore, you will never have peace until you leave our daughters alone. Let our daughters go! The law permits them to use hijab. We advise you to allow the rule of law to prevail.

“To the Muslims of Ibadan, we ask, are you with these innocent Muslim girls or are you against them? They have been horribly treated under your noses. What kind of parents will leave their daughters to face persecution in silence? Even hens protect their young ones from roving hawks. Hijab sisters in UI, are you with us or against us?

“We hereby declare Friday, 12th July, 2019 as the Day of Solidarity with these poor, innocent girls who have fallen victims of Nigeria’s maradonic religiousity. MURIC has mapped out certain actions to be taken by Muslims who attend Jumu‘ah service on that day. Firstly, we urge Imams throughout Nigeria and elsewhere to pray for victory for Muslim girls who are facing persecution for wearing hijab. Pray that Allah will give our daughters the strength of character to withstand their oppressors, downpressors and repressors.

“Secondly, Muslims all over Nigeria are to stage a one-hour solidarity rally in a peaceful manner outside their mosques carrying placards with messages of sympathy with the girls immediately after the Jumu‘ah service. Decorum should be observed during the rallies. Nobody should use provocative or abusive language and nobody should block the smooth flow of traffic or molest passers-by. Neither should participants go beyond the front of their mosques.

“Thirdly, we appeal to all Muslims to wear white dresses on that day as a manifestation of peaceful intention and in order to display uniformity in solidarity.

“As we wind up, we reiterate our commitment to peaceful conduct. We affirm that the declaration of a Day of Solidarity is just Stage One of our extension of dialogue. MURIC will make more announcements for the next stages as events unfold, particularly if the authorities still do nothing about our grievances. We remind the Muslim Ummah to remain resolute and to continue the struggle if MURIC’s leaders are arrested. Solidarity forever!”