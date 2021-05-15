The tenure of the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. A. B. Ekanola, may be extended as the university appears caught in the web of a constitutional dilemma.

Sources within the university told The Eagle Online that a meeting is being arranged for May 17, 2021 to consider the possible elongation of the tenure of the incumbent acting VC, though it is unclear if this would not be in the breach of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act of 2003.

Section 5, sub-section (14) of the Act states: “An acting vice chancellor, in all circumstances, shall not be in office for more than six months.”

Ekanola’s tenure as acting vice chancellor expires on May 31, 2021, having been appointed on December 1, 2020.

In an official document obtained by this newspaper communicating the Council’s decision to the Senate, the latter was notified of the impending expiration of the tenure of the incumbent acting VC on May 31, 2021.

The document said: “Council at its meeting of Wednesday 05 May, 2021 noted that the process of appointing a substantive Vice Chancellor could not be concluded due to the dissolution of the Governing Council.

“Given the circumstance, a vacuum cannot be created in the office of the Vice Chancellor and CEO of the University in that if the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor cannot be concluded before 31 May, 2021, the position of the Ag. Vice Chancellor shall lapse.”

It there therefore asked that the Senate considers the issue and make its recommendation.

Sources within the institution say there is already intense lobbying for the position of the acting VC, ahead of the Council meeting on Monday, in case the consideration is for a replacement.

But when contacted on Saturday, the university’s Director of Public Communication, Olatunji Oladejo, said there was no such meeting scheduled for Monday.

Oladejo told The Eagle Online: “Council has not fixed any meeting for Monday.

“The Chairman of Council and other Principal Officers of the university, including myself, are in Sokoto now for a courtesy call on the Chancellor of the university and the Sultan of Sokoto.

“So, there is no meeting of Council scheduled for Monday (to consider either the extension of the tenure of the acting vice chancellor or his replacement).”

Reminded that the tenure of the acting VC would lapse at the end of May, Oladejo said: “Let it expire and let’s see what Council will decide.

“When we get to the bridge, we know how to cross it.

“We have not reached that bridge.”

