UI appoints Makinde ambassador extraordinaire ahead 75th anniversary

The University of Ibadan has appointed and decorated the governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, as Ambassador Extraordinaire of the University ahead of its 75th anniversary.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Kayode Adebowale, who led the management of the university and members of the anniversary committee to the Courtesy Room of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, presented the governor with a plaque and a garland of honour on Monday.

Professor Adebowale lauded the governor for contributing to the development of the university over the years, even before he became governor of the state.

Speaking shortly after receiving the team, Governor Makinde appreciated the university for the honour bestowed on him, stating that he would continue to work with the university because the institution has continued to be helpful to the state in terms of human capacity development and other areas.

The governor said: “It is a very close family. Over the years, the University of Ibadan has always been there with the resources to help the state. For this administration, you will probably say we have been poaching talents from the institution. What we have done basically are things that should have been done a long time ago. This is because we have the resources right there and what to do is to leverage the closeness of the institution to the government.

“We have had Professor Adeyemo, Professor Omole, Prof Babatunde, even the DG Protocol is also from UI. So, we will continue to come and knock on the door of UI to support the state.”

The governor equally noted that his administration would, as part of the constructions and improvements of junctions being carried out by the administration, reconstruct the Orogun-Ajibode-Sasa Junction and embark on junction improvement at the frontage of the University of Ibadan, to give the institution a better ambience.

The governor said, “Let me specially thank you for the honour of making me an Ambassador Extraordinaire for the UI at 75 Anniversary. That is a significant milestone. I will do my best to provide support for the anniversary and the university.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor said, “On behalf of the management, staff and students of the university, I congratulate you on your outstanding victory at the polls.

“Your reelection is a testament to your sterling performance and very humane policies in your first term. It is our prayer that your second term will be far more impactful than the first term even as we pray for good health and God’s wisdom for you and those working with you.

“UI is grateful to you as a wonderful governor and it is obvious that our university has been a great beneficiary of your good service,” Adebowale said.

The UI team was received by the governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff, Hon Segun Ogunwuyi; and Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, among others.

The UI delegation included Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Professor E. O. Ayoola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation & Strategic Partnerships, Professor Oluyemisi A. Bamgbose; and the chairman of the Governing Council of the Ladoke Akintola University, Professor Ayodeji Omole, among others.