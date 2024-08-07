Ugochinyere denies $1.7m bribe to secure House Committee Chair position

The Chairman of the House Committee on Downstream Petroleum, Ikenga Ugochinyere has dismissed allegations that he gave $1.7 million to the House leadership to secure his position.

He described the claims as “false, nonsensical, and childish” attempts to divert attention from endemic corruption in the oil industry.

This is also as the lawmaker expressed support for the Speaker’s decision to dissolve the joint committee investigating challenges in the oil sector, stating that he trusts the Speaker’s judgment. He emphasized his commitment to transparency and reform, vowing to push for accountability in the oil industry.

The lawmaker praised the Speaker and Deputy Speaker for their inclusive leadership style, which has maintained stability in the House. He dismissed the allegations as a “smear campaign” by corrupt elements seeking to escape justice.

Ugochinyere reaffirmed his focus on fighting for good governance, undeterred by the attacks and allegations against him and the House leadership.

He said attempt to drag the Speaker and his name into a Hollywood fiction story is dead on arrival and all those who aided the stories in one way or the other will face the wrath of the law including other smear campaigns.

Passing a vote of confidence on the decision of the House leadership to dissolve the joint committee investigating challenges in the oil sector, Ugochinyere said he trusts the Speaker’s decision, as he knows best, adding that if setting up an ad-hoc committee to carry out the investigation is better then, he agrees with him.

Ugochinyere said, “The allegation is a belated nonsensical, childish and unprofessional fiction work aimed at creating division in the House to aide some criminal elements who are long overdue for prison to think they can escape justice which is impossible as the demand for transparency and reform is a task that will be pushed.

“Only a childish mind will believe the poorly scripted work that Speaker was given 1.7m dollars for something that does not worth a penny. We will not dignify the cheap attempt to distract and divert attention from the House investigation on the corruption from our oil industry.

“Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s all-inclusive administration style has kept the 10th House stable in the last one year. Their approach to governance has played a pivotal role in fostering a sense of inclusivity within the parliament. They embraced a collaborative approach that transcends party lines, fostering an environment where all voices are not only heard but also valued.

“So we are not bothered by the disjointed attacks and smear campaign against our Hon. Speaker, and the House leadership. These are efforts of unprofessional corrupt elements to pollute the media space in a desperate bid to seek cover from the inevitable that is coming. I remain focused in my fight for good governance.”

