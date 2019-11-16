The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, on Saturday commended Governor Godwin Obaseki on the reticulation job at the Ugboha water project in Esan South East local government area.

Okiye gave the commendation during an on-the-spot assessment of Ugboha water project.

He said the assessment of the water project in Ugboha was aimed at evaluating the prospect of fully activating the operations of the water project facility to meet the domestic needs of the people.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of work done, adding that Obaseki was committed to ensuring the success and completion of the project for the benefit of the people.

Okiye said: “I commend the governor for this laudable water project.

“His reform in the state water sector and others are highly commendable.

“I will brief the governor on the state on the project after a tour of the facilities for the purpose of fixing all the teething challenges inhibiting the successful activation of the water project.”

On his part, the member representing Esan South East in the state assembly, Sunday Ojezele, who accompanied the speaker on the visit to the project site, also commended the governor for taking over the project.

Ojezele expressed optimism that with the committed efforts of the state government on the project, coupled with the just presented 2020 appropriation bill, the water project sited in his constituency would soon be completed.

The lawmaker, who described the project as capital intensive and first of its kind, called for its services to be extended to other parts of the area as well as Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of the council.

In the same vein, the site engineer, Bashiru Habeeb, said reticulation in Ugboha community had been completed and water pumped into the tank.

He stated that the pipes would soon be flushed to disinfect them for the purpose of supplying the community with water.

Habeeb disclosed that the project could only serve Ugboha and Uromi towns at the moment.

He, however, called for rehabilitation of the road leading to the project site and engagement of adequate manpower for efficient service delivery.