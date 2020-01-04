Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday began a six-day walk in honour of the country’s fighters who won a five-year guerrilla war in 1986.

Museveni flagged off the 195km historic trek, code-named: “Africa Kwetu,” loosely translated: “Our Africa.”

It began from Galamba in the central district of Wakiso.

The President, dressed in full military combat, is leading the veterans, youths and well-wishers in the trek through the seven districts.

The trekkers are expected to cover 28km per day before breaking in the evening over a bonfire at the dotted eight camp sites to remind Ugandans of the heroic exertions of the freedom fighters who volunteered out of patriotism, according to the organizers.

Museveni led a similar walk in 1999.

Museveni led the five-year guerrilla war that brought him into power in 1986.

Xinhua/NAN.