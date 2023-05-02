Ugandan Minister gunned down by bodyguard

Colonel Charles Okello Engola, Uganda’s Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, was on Tuesday shot dead by one of his military bodyguards.

Uganda police spokesman, Fred Enanga, said this happened as the deceased was entering his vehicle to go to work.

“The shooting was done by one of the minister’s bodyguards who also fired several shots at close range. The shooter then fled the scene to the trading centre at Kyanja Ring Road where he entered a salon and shot himself,” Enanga said.

The police spokesman said investigations had commenced, adding: “We have dispatched crime scene experts who will use advanced technology to determine what exactly the cause of the murder was.”

Eyewitnesses said the soldier complained about non-payment of his wages and mistreatment before he shot himself, according to a report.