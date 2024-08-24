UFC star Adesanya visits Osun, to be honoured by kinsmen

Nigerian-born mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya, has visited his country home in Osun State, with the UFC star set to be honoured by the people of Esa-Oke.

Chief Akin Onifade, the Sajuku of Esa-Oke, told the News Agency of Nigeria this would be at the Esa-Oke Day celebration.

NAN reports that the celebrated Nigerian-New Zealand UFC middleweight combatant arrived Lagos on Wednesday, few days after losing the UFC 305 crown to South African Dricus Du Plessis.

After five consecutive UFC wins, Adesanya won the interim middleweight title against Kelvin Castelum in April 2019 and unified the champion with a talent victory against Robert Whittaker in October that year.

Onifade said Adesanya was given a carnival-like welcome at the palace of the Owa- Omiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Alayeluwa Adeyemi Adediran, on Thursday.

He said: “The Esa-Oke born UFC star was ushered into the palace by traditional drummers in company of an enthusiastic crowd of highly elated youths and family members and other eminent Nigerians.

“The elated Owa-Omiran was full of praises to God for the feats achieved by the young artist, and prayed extensively for his glory to continue to shine brighter and brighter to the glory of God.

“The revered Owa-Omiran announced that the Ananye ruling house born Israel will be honoured during the Esa-Oke Day celebration later this year.”

According to Onifade, Adesanya expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler and the entire community for the warm reception and the honour accorded him.

“Adesanya in his response said he was delighted to be back to his roots and promised to always make Nigeria proud,” he said.

Present at the reception were the Asalu of EsaOke, High Chief James Ajewole; Odogun of Esa-Oke, High Chief Olatunde Esan; Looyin of Esa-Oke, Chief Wale Aregbesola; and Onifade.

Others included the Obalogbo of Esa-Oke, Chief Olabode Ajayi; Osolu of Esa-Oke, Chief Ajiboye; Aro of Erinjinyan, Esa-Oke, Chief Akanni Omole; and Loja of Kajola, Esa-Oke, Oba Akande Adebiyi.

