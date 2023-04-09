UFC: Drake pockets £2.2m after Israel Adesanya win

Multi-award-winning rapper Drake continued his run of extravagant bets on sporting events by placing stakes worth close to £725,000 ($900,000) during the UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.



Adesanya regained the 185lb title just months after he had lost it to his fierce rival Pereira as the Brazilian triumphed at UFC 281 in November 2022.



The 36-year-old had two separate bets in play worth over £323,000 ($400,000) each in the early hours of Sunday morning on both Adesanya beating Pereira and for Adesanya to win by knockout.



The Canadian artist won £2.17 million ($2.7m) from his two high-stakes bets as Adesanya went on to record a crushing second-round knockout in Miami.



Adesanya forced Pereira to the canvas with a brutal right after recovering from a rocky start and a series of blows in the opening round.



When Adesanya and Pereira met previously at UFC 281, Drake lost £1.28 million ($1.6m) backing the former, who went on to lose to the Brazilian on the first time of asking.



Fortunes went the other way during the rematch as Drake went home with a seven-figure sum in winnings.



Speaking after the fight, Adesanya said: ‘Shoutout to everyone that bet on me but you have to realise that when I step into the octagon I put my life on the line. That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do.



‘I’m a betting man too so shoutout to stake, we are about to make another deal and get more money.’



On the night Drake had lodged two other losing bets worth over £400,000 ($500,000) on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Gilbert Burns by knockout.



Masvidal went on to announce his retirement from UFC after falling to defeat against Burns by unanimous decision.



Drake has previously made a series of lavish, high profile bets which have resulted in his losing several million in stakes.



The Canadian lost £335,000 ($400,000) after gambling on Jake Paul to knock out Tommy Fury during their bout in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of March.



He also placed a bet worth over £800,000 ($1 million) on Argentina to win the World Cup final within 90 minutes, although the eventual win on penalties meant Drake faced another eye-watering loss.



On UFC, Drake has faced losing bets on Masvidal worth £230,000 ($275,000) during UFC 271 and a further £357,000 ($427,000) when he incorrectly backed Justin Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.



Drake lost another £335,000 betting on Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, as well as £837,000 on the World Cup final and £1.7million on one UFC fight… so, how much has the rapper won or lost – and is his backing truly a curse?



Multi-award-winning superstar Drake is known for his record-breaking music albums but alongside his rapping exploits, he has picked up a quite staggering betting habit.



The Canadian rapper has gained further fame for posting his outrageous stakes to his 132 million Instagram followers.



From boxing to NFL, UFC to basketball, football to baseball and even Formula One, Drake has covered a substantial variety of sports with his wild Bitcoin stakes through crypto casino Stake – which he joined under the name DeepPockets6 in December 2021.