UFC 293: Strickland defeats Adesanya to claim middleweight title

Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight champion of the world.

The feat by the United States of America-born mixed martial artist saw all judges scoring the fight in this favour.

A first-round knock down of Adesanya by the American was the highlight of the fight that went the whole five rounds.

