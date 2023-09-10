UFC 293: Strickland defeats Adesanya to claim middleweight title

Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight champion of the world.
The feat by the United States of America-born mixed martial artist saw all judges scoring the fight in this favour.
A first-round knock down of Adesanya by the American was the highlight of the fight that went the whole five rounds.
