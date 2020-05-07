UEFA have announced plans to finish the remaining match of Champions League football.

UEFA officials and club bosses met via video conference to begin working out the details of the completion of the competition.

Matches were suspended on the middle of the round of 16 of course due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Four second-leg ties still remain to be played: Bayern Munich-Chelsea, Manchester City-Real Madrid, Juventus-Lyon, and Barcelona-Napoli.

The tentative framework of the UCL restart would have the remaining round of 16 matches completed the weekend of August 8, with the quarterfinal matches the following week.

However, much of the later stage completion is still up in the air.

It looks likely the remaining stages will be single tie affairs held in neutral locations to minimise crowds gathering outside the stadiums.

It will certainly be an unusual finish the the UCL campaign, but it will be great to see it finish regardless the format.

Hopefully Bayern can continue their stellar form.

If the Champions League proceeds as planned, the Bavarians will host Chelsea coming off a commanding 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.