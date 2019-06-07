The final match of the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League Final between hosts Portugal and the Netherlands, as well as is the third-place playoff between Switzerland and England will be broadcast live this weekend on DStv and GOtv.

Portugal defeated Italy and Poland at home and away respectively, and drew the reverse fixtures to get through to the semi-final.

Coach Fernando Santos’s side breezed into the final of the competition after their talisman and captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, netted a hat trick in their 3-1 win over Switzerland in the first semi-final game at the Estadio Drago on Wednesday.

In addition to the in-form Ronaldo, the team will also bank on the likes of Bernardo Silva, veteran Joao Moutinho and more importantly their supporters as their 12th man to win the trophy and add to continental triumph of Euro 2016.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, began their competition on a stumbling note after they lost away to World Cup champions, France.

They, however, bounced back in remarkable fashion, defeating Germany and France at home, before finishing their League A campaign with a draw against Germany away.

Ronald Koeman’s men marched into the final after a commanding 3-1 victory against England at Guimaraes in Portugal.

The Oranje will depend on their youthful attackers such as Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong to deliver the goals, while relying on teenage sensation Matthijs de Ligt and experienced defender and captain, Virgil van Dijk, to provide the needed steel at the back.

Both teams have met 13 times, with the Iberian side winning seven, compared to two for the Dutch.

Their most recent meeting was a friendly in Geneva in March last year in which the Netherlands won 3-0, thanks to goals from Depay, van Dijk and Ryan Babel.

For the third-place game, the English Three Lions will hope better their record in the losers’ final after they lost to Belgium at this same stage during the 2018 World Cup.

But Switzerland, experiencing a resurgence under coach Vladimir Petkovic, will want to use the game to continue their strong showing at recent international competitions.

