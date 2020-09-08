Italy returned to winning ways as Nicolo Barella’s header, just before half-time, secured a 1-0 victory away to a below-par Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League clash on Monday.

At an empty Johan Cruyff Arena, Italy showed the greater urgency and quality throughout and were full value for the win that follows Friday’s disappointing 1-1 home draw with Bosnia.

Against Bosnia, their 11-match winning run had come to a surprise end.

It was a first loss also for Netherlands interim manager Dwight Lodeweges in his second game in charge after replacing Ronald Koeman.

He will be concerned at the limp display from his side, who rarely threatened the visitors’ goal.

Italy head the League A Group 1 standings with four points from two games, followed by Netherlands and Poland, who have three points each, and Bosnia with one.

Reuters/NAN.