Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has commended 28-year old Nigerian David Olutokunbo Alaba on his outstanding victory for winning the UEFA Champions League final.



A statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of NIDCOM, said Dabiri-Erewa gave the felicitation in a congratulatory message to Alaba.



Alaba’s Bayern Munich (Germany) had one-nil win over Paris St. Germain (France) to emerge the winner for the sixth time and with a record of winning nine matches up to the finals.



Dabiri-Erewa said: “It is gratifying to note that as the co-captain of the Austrian National team, you are indeed a role model and a true inspiration to all.



“You are indeed a worthy Ambassador of the Nigerian Nation and pride of Africa.



“I, on behalf of all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora celebrate your amazing feat and success and we look forward to further interaction with you.”