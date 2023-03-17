UEFA Champions League quarter final draw out (Full fixtures)

The 2022/23 season UCL quarter-final draw is complete and the full results are available.

Details are found below.

The team on the left side will play the first leg at their home stadiums

Draw results:

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Inter

Man City vs Bayern

Milan vs Napoli

Real Madrid or Chelsea will play the home leg first of a semi-final against Man. City or Bayern

Milan or Napoli will play the home leg first of a semi-final against Inter or Benfica.

Schedule:

Milan v Napoli

Manchester City v Bayern München

Benfica v Inter Milan

Real Madrid v Chelsea

The ties will take place on the 11/12 and 18/19 April 2023. The Nation