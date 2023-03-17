UEFA Champions League quarter final draw out (Full fixtures)

The 2022/23 season UCL quarter-final draw is complete and the full results are available.
Details are found below.
The team on the left side will play the first leg at their home stadiums
Draw results:
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Benfica vs Inter
Man City vs Bayern
Milan vs Napoli
Real Madrid or Chelsea will play the home leg first of a semi-final against Man. City or Bayern
Milan or Napoli will play the home leg first of a semi-final against Inter or Benfica.
Schedule:
Milan v Napoli
Manchester City v Bayern München
Benfica v Inter Milan
Real Madrid v Chelsea
The ties will take place on the 11/12 and 18/19 April 2023. The Nation