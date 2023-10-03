UEFA Champions League Matchday Two action live on DStv, GOtv 

Stadiums across Europe will light up again on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, as the the big boys take to the field on match day two of this season’s UEFA Champions League. All the action will be live on DStv and GOtv Super +.

Group A action on Tuesday will see Bayern Munich travel to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen, while Manchester United will host Turkish side, Galatasaray, at 8pm, live on SuperSport Variety 1.

In Group B, RC Lens of France will host Arsenal, live on SuperSport Football Plus at 8pm and PSV Eindhoven will face Sevilla. Debutants, Union Berlin will battle Braga for points in Group C, with big boys, Napoli and Real Madrid facing each other at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. The match will be live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66) at 8pm. Salzburg will entertain Real Sociedad, while Inter Millan and Benfica will also face each other in Group D.

READ ALSO:

NSCDC launches South-West Safe School Response Team

Making family exercise a fun activity

The rise and rise of R&B in Africa

On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid will take on Feyenoord of the Netherlands live on SuperSport Football Plus at 5:45pm, while Celtic will host Lazio at 8pm.

Group F action will see Borussia Dortmund tackle AC Millan, live on SuperSport Laliga (DStv ch 204 and GOtv ch 62) at 8pm and the money bags of Newcastle will face off with the billionaires from France, PSG. In Group G, Young boys of Switzerland will travel to Serbia to face FK Crvene Zvezda, while defending champions, Manchester City will be in Germany to face RB Leipzig.

FC Porto will take in Barcelona live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66) at 8pm while another debutant, Royal Antwerp of Belgium, faces off with Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine in Group H.

To enjoy the best of Champions League football and many more, subscribe to DStv Prestige, Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, or GOtv Supa+ now. Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, renew or upgrade your subscription.