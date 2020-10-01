UEFA Champions League draw: Manchester Utd draw PSG as Ronaldo, Messi face off

Manchester United will play Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group stage, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to face off as FC Barcelona meet Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been handed a tough draw on their return to the competition, with Turkey’s Istanbul Basaksehir the final side in their group.

Liverpool also face a difficult task, with Dutch champions Ajax and last season’s quarter-finalists Atalanta joining them in Group D along with Midtjylland.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, beaten in last season’s quarter-finals, have been drawn against FC Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille.

Chelsea will play Europa League winners Sevilla, Russian side Krosnodor and Rennes in Group E.

The opening Champions League group fixtures will take place on October 20 and October 21, with the scheduling set to be confirmed on Friday.

The 2021 Champions League final is due to be held at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.

THE FULL DRAW

Group A: Bayern, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir.