Former Governor of Delta State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for transmitting his ministerial list to the National Assembly in record time.

He also congratulated the ministerial nominees for making the cut from a pool of eminent party men and women who could serve in President Buhari’s Next Level government in a statement on Tuesday.

Uduaghan said: “For us in Delta State, Festus Keyamo‘s appointment did not come as a surprise to us. Festus has distinguished himself and has shown capacity in his previous post as spokesperson of our Presidential Campaign Council. His appointment is very welcomed to the APC family in Delta State.

“Some of my brother former Governors and other nominees that made the cut have something tangible to contribute to the Next Level program of Mr. President. I know them and I am sure they can function creditably well with any portfolio given to them at the end of the day.”

Dr. Uduaghan was also full of praise for President Muhammadu Buhari who yielded to the masses’ pressure to name a cabinet before the Senate goes on long recess.

He said: “President Buhari has, on several occasion showed that he listens to the masses, whom he holds their mandate so passionately. We are all happy that his cabinet would be named in a matter of days after the National Assembly successfully screens all of them. President Buhari is committed to the success and development of this country. We have seen that with the kind of persons he has chosen to serve with him in this government.

“Congratulations to all the ministerial nominees. Congratulations to our great party for doing the appropriate thing at a time Nigerians wish this government is firing on full throttle.”