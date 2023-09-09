Uduaghan hails Edevbie as he bags honorary Doctorate degree

Business mogul, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, has congratulated the Group Managing Director of Income Electrix Limited, Engineer Matthew Edevbie, on the conferment of a Doctor of Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa) on him by the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University.

“Engineer Matthew Edevbie has chosen to fill the role of an active pen flowing with ink,” Uduaghan said in a statement.

In the statement on Saturday issued in Abigborodo, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Uduaghan said the honorary degree conferred on Edevbie was evidence of his commitment to excellence and uplifting of humanity.

“The honorary doctorate is a reflection and confirmation of Matthew Edevbie’s high level of excellence, strong mental effort and social commitment to the international community” Uduaghan, who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom and the Chief Executive Officer of Webster Group of Companies, said.

The statement underscored excellence in integrity, morality, erudition, relationships, expertise and spiritual fervour.

The prominent chief said Michael and Cecilia Ibru University made a good choice by conferring the honorary doctorate degree on Engineer Edevbie.

He added: “I am delighted that Engineer Matthew Edevbie has been recognized by the Michael & Cecilia Ibru University in this way.

“This is a well-deserved acknowledgement.”

Edevbie, a seasoned engineer with over 30 years experience in various aspects of electrical engineering concept, design, procurement, construction, operations management, maintenance and consulting, was given the honour at the university 5th Convocation held on September 6, 2023.

The internationally distinguished engineering professional attended several prestigious professional courses and workshops, including but not limited to: IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona; Harvard Business School; John. F. Kennedy School of Government; Harvard University, Massachusetts; Wharton Business School; University of Pennsylvania; and Lagos Business School.

An astute administrator, people manager, Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Nigerian Institute of Management and Nigerian Institute of Management Consultants, Edevbie is a registered member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria and Nigerian Environmental Society.

Edevbie is also an active member of Enterprise Development Services of the Lagos Business School.