Uduaghan: Dignitaries gather in Abuja after Asaba gig

Leaders and dignitaries from across the country will gather in Abuja to celebrate the first-year birthday of Prince Emmanuel Toritsemotse Ofuoze Uduaghan.

“The event will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023,” a statement issued by the family on Monday disclosed.

The statement from Abigborodo, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State said top government officials, technocrats and business moguls on July 9, 2023 gathered in Asaba, the Delta State capital, for the Christening of Prince Emmanuel Toritsemotse Ofuoze Uduaghan.

Prince Uduaghan, son of the Alema of Warri Kingdom, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, and Kogi State politician, Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was born July 12, 2022.

The Christening of Prince Uduaghan took place recently at Life and Power Christian Assembly at 14, Mariam Babangida Road, Asaba.