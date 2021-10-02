uditors promise treasury safeguard to boost nation’s economy

The Society for West Africa Internal Audit Practitioners (SWAIAP) on Saturday, promised safeguarding the nation’s treasury to boost the economy.

The auditors made the pledge at a reception for some members, who were honoured with SWAIAP fellowship in Lagos on Saturday.

The event organised by the regional internal auditing body led by its President, Patrick Nzechukwu, a chartered accountant, said that, they would deploy their noble training to check sharp practices in the system.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that, SWAIAP advocates “Proactive Internal Auditing as Effective Tool for Anti-Corruption, Risk Management Control and Corporate Governance”.

Speaking at the event, Nzechukwu, the audit boss, urged the new SWAIAP awardees to live above board and rescue the nation’s economy to create wealth, stabilise the system and broaden job opportunities to absolve the teeming unemployed youths.

Nzechukwu, Pioneer President of SWAIAP, cautioned the treasury keepers not to join the bandwagon of treasury looters, as such would spoil the image of the profession and cast doubt on their integrity.

According to him, the incorporation of the body on June 22, 2018 is to bridge the gap in the system and strengthen the economy.

It is also to remedy the economy by infusing into the system persons whose training and character molding will change the auditing narrative positively.

“Through your training and certification you get what it takes to check sharp practices in the system.

“The shortage of Foreign Direct Investment, and subsisting capital flight in the economy can be check with your acquired skills,” he said.

According to him, as practitioners with noble character corruption preventive auditing is expected of you as it is better than prosecuting corruption offenders.

“The relocation of multinational corporations to neighbouring countries in the recent times that shrunken job opportunities should be of concern to every Nigerian.

“Therefore, your calling demands that you tailor your managerial ability towards ensuring that existing ones remain while creating confidence for new ones to come in,” he said.

Responding, the awardees said that, they would make the body and the nation proud by sticking to ethics and restore confidence in internal auditing practice.

Cletus Oweh, an awardee said that the institute had instill in them needed technical knowhow to check corruption, reduce risks and curb resources waste.

He added that, as auditors that they would ensure projects accountability and hold chief executives accountable both in the public and private sector of the economy.

Also speaking at the event, Grace Ilevbaoje, another awardee said that, the sector was being revitalised with the infusion of SWAIAP personalities.

She said that with the routine inventory performance on members by the organisation, the practitioners have no option than to put in the best to revamp the system for utmost performance.

NAN reports that not less than 20 auditors scaled through the organisation’s examination and conferred with awards.