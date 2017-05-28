Udeogaranya wants South-East to produce president in 2019

The Chairman of Zik Foundation, Dr. Charles Udeogaranya, on Wednesday said the South-East deserved to produce the nation’s president in 2019.

Udeogaranya, a former Chairman, Lagos League of Political Parties, made the declaration while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

The politician, who said he had his eyes on the nation’s number 1 seat, said it would only be fair to allow the South-East to produce the next president.

He said that this was necessary to ensure balance of power among the regions in the country.

Udeogaranya said that President Muhammadu Buhari had tried his best for the country and Nigeria needed a visionary, youthful person to carry on after his tenure.

The politician faulted repeated calls for the restructuring of the country, saying they were not necessary.

He said: “I do not see any wrong with the system we are operating that is making people call for restructuring.

“I think the problem is with the operators of the system. So long the operators are not committed to the system; we will keep having system failure.”

At 46, Udeogaranya said he had an agenda to guarantee even development of all parts of Nigeria, having successfully managed many political non-political organisations.

Udeogaranya said achieving his ambition would be a daunting task, but he would brave it.

When asked if his aspiration was not ill-timed, Udeogaranya, who said he is member of the All Progressives Congress, said it was not so.

He said that if could not realise his ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, he would go for it on any other suitable platform.

