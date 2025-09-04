UCTH announces tech upgrade for its emergency unit

The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) has announced that its new emergency unit will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

This, it said, is aimed at reducing medical tourism within the region and beyond.

Dr Innocent Abang, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the hospital, made this known on Thursday during a facility tour of the hospital by journalists.

He stated that UCTH was currently undergoing a series of innovations and renovations under the leadership of the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Ikpeme Ikpeme.

According to Abang, the new emergency unit, which is still under construction, is designed to manage all types of emergencies, including medicine, surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatrics, in one location, equipped with the appropriate technology.

“We have acquired a 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine that is fully functional.

“Only a few hospitals in Nigeria can boast of this. Imaging services on the MRI are now done easily and efficiently,” he said.

He added that the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was now fully upgraded and featured automated machines for critical care.

“In the area of obstetrics and gynecology, UCTH now performs minimally invasive procedures, including laparoscopic appendectomies.

“Our orthopedic services have also been enhanced.

“We now repair anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL), conduct arthroplasty, and perform knee and hip replacements.

“We are also working towards offering shoulder replacements,” he said.

Abang noted that past issues of overcrowding at the hospital had been addressed through a strict timed appointment system.

“By scheduling patients to see specialists at specific times, overcrowding has been significantly reduced and service delivery has improved.

“To improve healthcare delivery further, he said the hospital is promoting an attitudinal shift among staff through regular seminars, professional ethics training, and awareness of legal consequences for negligence.

“Additionally, SERVICOM contact points have been set up at various locations within the hospital to receive and address complaints from patients and visitors,” he explained.

Regarding power supply, Abang highlighted a Federal Government solar energy initiative that now powered the hospital with 24-hour electricity.

“In split seconds after an outage, power is restored.

“If you had visited this hospital six years ago and compare it to now, you would notice remarkable changes.

“When both staff and patients buy into a vision, it becomes much easier to achieve,” he said.

On her part, Dr Kikayo Ayanlade, Librarian of UCTH, revealed that the hospital’s medical library had been upgraded to a fully functional e-library with the support of the CMD.

She said the e-library now hosted more than 75 million e-books, and was regularly used for Computer-Based Tests (CBTs).

“The new library is registered on all major medical databases and journals across various fields of medicine.

“It also includes a reference room, reprographic room, and a relaxation centre for readers,” she said.

At the Department of Family Medicine, the Head of Department, Dr Udeme Asibong, showcased both completed renovations and ongoing work in other areas of the unit.

“A lot of work has been done here, from the new bullet-proof front door to the pay point.

“The pay point is now fully equipped with air conditioners and internet services, all designed to improve patient comfort,” he added.

