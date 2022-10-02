UCL: Victor Osimhen may miss Napoli’s clash against Ajax

Victor Osimhen has not yet returned to squad training and is set to miss the upcoming Champions League clash between Ajax and Napoli.

The 23-year-old Nigerian forward started the season fairly well under Luciano Spalletti, scoring in wins over Hellas Verona and Monza, but things took a turn for the worse when he suffered a hamstring injury in the 41st minute of their Champions League win over Liverpool last month.

Osimhen has remained sidelined since and he’ll have to wait a little longer to return to action.

As announced by Napoli, Osimhen continued his personalised training programme in the gym today, with it still being too early for him to return to squad training.

He has missed the last three league matches and could miss the next Serie A clash against Cremonese next weekend.

The Partenopei are travelling to the Netherlands on Wednesday to face Ajax and Osimhen is not expected to join the squad, staying in Campania to continue his recovery.