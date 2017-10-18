UCL: Real force Spurs to draw

Tottenham Hotspur earned an impressive point at the Bernabeu courtesy of a 1-1 draw with European champions Real Madrid in Tuesday night’s Champions League clash.

An own goal from Raphael Varane had seen Tottenham take the lead in the 28th minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo netted from the penalty spot late in the first period to ensure that both teams moved onto seven points in Group H.

It was the visitors that had the first half-chance of the match inside three minutes, but after turning Varane inside the Real Madrid box, Llorente could not produce a strike on goal.

Real Madrid then had two excellent opportunities down the other end, but Ronaldo’s header from a Hakimi cross hit the post, before Benzema fired the rebound wide of the post as Tottenham survived two dangerous moments.

Tottenham threatened on the counter-attack as the first period progressed, with Moussa Sissoko using his pace in a wide areas to trouble the home side.

Indeed, it was through that avenue that Spurs made the breakthrough in the 28th minute as Sergie Aurier’s brilliant cross from a wide position was flicked home by a combination of Kane and Varane, with the Real Madrid centre-back having the final touch before it landed in the back of the net.

Real Madrid did level the scores in the 43rd minute, however, when Ronaldo netted from the penalty spot after Aurier had brought Toni Kroos to the deck with a rash challenge.

It was Real Madrid that were the dominant team, however, with Kroos just missing the post in the 60th minute, before Lloris was forced to tip a Ronaldo strike over the crossbar three minutes later.

Lloris then kept out another Ronaldo effort in the 65th minute as the pressure remained firmly on the Premier League side.