RB Leipzig came from behind to beat Paris St-Germain 2-1 at home in a pulsating UEFA Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday.

The French club however finished the match with nine men, and the outcome left RB Leipzig second in the group on six points from three games.

They are tied on the same tally with leaders Manchester United who beat them 5-0 in the previous round but suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir earlier in the day.

Third-placed PSG, who beat Leipzig 3-0 in last season’s one-off semi-final in August, have three points, level with bottom of the table Istanbul Basaksehir.

Angel Di Maria gave the visitors an early lead and then missed a 16th minute penalty kick.

Then, Christopher Nkunku levelled in the 42nd minute with a crisp low shot from the edge of the area.

Emil Forsberg turned the tide with a 57th minute penalty kick after Presnel Kimpembe handled an Angelino cross, having missed a gilt-edged chance shortly after the break.

From there on things only got worse for PSG as Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 68th minute for two bookable fouls.

Kimpembe was also dismissed in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Di Maria and Moise Kean had goals ruled out for offside in quick succession shortly before RB Leipzig’s equaliser as PSG dominated.

Ultimately, the visitors missed injured forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as well as striker Mauro Icardi.

Reuters/NAN.