Barcelona have been drawn against Chelsea or Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but Quique Setien’s side must overcome Napoli first.

In Friday’s draw, Barca or Napoli were paired with Chelsea or Bayern in the last eight, with the matches to take place in Portugal next month.

Barca drew 1-1 away to Napoli in the teams’ last-16 first leg in February, but were unable to play the return at Camp Nou as football was suspended across Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Uefa announced on Thursday that the remaining last-16 games will be played in the stadiums where they were to take place originally, before the rest of the competition is contested in one-off ties over a two-week period in Lisbon.

The draw at Napoli was Setien’s Champions League debut as coach and the return at Camp Nou, on August 7 or 8, will be his first fixture at home in the continental competition.

European success now looks to be Barcelona’s best chance of a trophy this season as the Blaugrana trail fierce rivals Real Madrid by a point in LaLiga and Los Blancos have a game in hand, with just three rounds remaining after Zinedine Zidane’s side host Alaves tonight.

Meanwhile, the winners of Man City vs Real Madrid will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s City lead 2-1 after their first leg victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, with home advantage – and the comfort from two away goals – for the second leg next month after Uefa confirmed the game could be played at the Etihad.