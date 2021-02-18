Juventus have it all to do to remain in the Champions League after Andrea Pirlo’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat in their last-16 first leg tie with Porto.

Porto made a lightning start to the contest and led after just 61 seconds, thanks to a gift from Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Juve midfielder sold his back pass short to Wojciech Szczesny and Mehdi Taremi intercepted to slide home from six yards out.

Juventus’s pain was compounded when Giorgio Chiellini hobbled off with a suspected calf problem, and at the interval Andrea Pirlo’s side were deservedly trailing in what was perhaps their worst 45 minutes of the season.

But worse was yet to come.

Immediately after the restart, Porto doubled their lead as the visitors were caught sleeping from kick-off once again.

Wilson Manafa drove down the right flank and cut it back for Moussa Meraga, who beat Szczesny at his near post.

Stunned into action, Juventus rallied and managed to grab an all-important away goal with just eight minutes remaining when Federico Chiesa turned in Adrien Rabiot’s cross.

It was the first goal Porto conceded in over eight hours of play in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an appeal for a penalty turned away in the dying stages, and Juventus now have to win in Turin when the teams meet again on March 9.