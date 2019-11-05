Chelsea recorded an incredible comeback in the most bizarre of circumstances against Ajax, as Reece James salvaged a point for the hosts after they found themselves 4-1 behind.

Ajax appeared to be in full control of the contest when they raced into a commanding lead in the second half, after Donny van de Beek had stretched their lead following strikes from Hakim Ziyech, Quincy Promes and a Tammy Abraham own goal.

Chelsea did pull one back through Cesar Azpilicueta, adding to the first-half penalty from Jorginho, but the turning point came on 68 minutes when the visitors had two players sent off in the same incident.

Defenders Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were both shown second yellow cards in the same period of play, the latter for a handball in the box, which allowed Chelsea’s Italian midfielder to dispatch his second penalty.

The comeback was completed late on, when Reece James fired hom to take the roof off Stamford Bridge. It looked as though it may have got better, but Azpilicueta’s late strike was chalked off by VAR after Abraham was adjudged to have handled in the build-up.