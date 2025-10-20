UCL Match Day 3: European giants return to SuperSport

The UEFA Champions League returns for Match Day 3 with exciting fixtures across Europe on SuperSport.

Arsenal welcome Atlético Madrid in the standout clash of the week, while Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool face stern away tests.

Every game is live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

Tuesday: Arteta’s Defensive Wall Meets Simeone’s Fire

Barcelona kick off the action at 5:45pm when they host Olympiakos FC on SS Football Plus HD (DStv Ch. 202).

After a 1-2 home defeat to PSG, Hansi Flick’s men must steady their campaign quickly against an Olympiakos side eager to cause an upset.

At 8pm, all eyes turn to Emirates, where Arsenal face Atlético Madrid on SS Football Plus HD (DStv Ch. 202) in the headline tie of Match Day 3.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been immaculate so far, with two wins, two clean sheets and just one goal conceded in their last five matches across all competitions.

Arsenal’s defensive unit of Saliba, Gabriel, and Timber has been almost unbreakable.

Diego Simeone’s Atlético, however, are built for nights like this, especially after their close 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in their first Champions League game.

They are compact, physical, and lethal on the counter.

With Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez in form, they will test the Premier League leaders’ composure in what promises to be a tactical chess match under the lights in London.

Elsewhere, Manchester City travel to Spain for a tricky away fixture against Villarreal at 8pm on SS Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203).

Pep Guardiola’s men were held 2-2 in Monaco and will look to reassert control in Group C.

At the same time, the defending champions PSG visit Bayer Leverkusen on SS La Liga (GOtv Ch. 62, DStv Ch. 204).

PSG have scored six and conceded just once in two games, but their patchy domestic form adds intrigue to this clash.

Wednesday: Madrid’s Firepower and Chelsea’s Momentum

Chelsea host Ajax at 8pm on SS Action (GOtv Ch. 66, DStv Ch. 206).

After losing to Bayern Munich on opening night, Enzo Maresca’s men responded with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Benfica and have since built domestic momentum with consecutive league victories.

Ajax’s youthful attack will look to expose Chelsea’s backline, but the Blues’ home crowd could prove decisive.

At the same time, Liverpool visit Eintracht Frankfurt on SS Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203).

Arne Slot’s side are in crisis mode, four defeats in all competitions and a shock 1-0 loss to Galatasaray on Match Day 2.

Frankfurt’s intense pressing and home atmosphere make this a potentially punishing night for the Reds.

In Monaco, Tottenham face a tricky test at 8pm on SS La Liga (GOtv Ch. 62, DStv Ch. 204). Spurs drew 2-2 in Norway against Bodø/Glimt and fell 2-1 to Aston Villa over the weekend, raising questions about their resilience.

Monaco, fresh off a draw with Manchester City, will look to capitalise.

The night’s finale takes place at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid host Juventus at 8pm on SS Football Plus HD (DStv Ch. 202).

Xabi Alonso’s side have been imperious, winning both games and scoring seven goals. Juventus, meanwhile, have drawn both fixtures and are struggling in Serie A.

Madrid will aim to maintain its perfect record.

At the same time, Juventus must rediscover their identity to avoid the danger of early elimination.

Matchday 3 Highlights

Tuesday, October 21

Barcelona vs Olympiakos FC — 5:45pm (SS Football Plus HD – DStv 202)

Arsenal vs Atlético Madrid — 8pm (SS Football Plus HD – DStv 202)

Villarreal vs Manchester City — 8pm (SS Premier League – GOtv 65, DStv 203)

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG — 8pm (SS La Liga – GOtv 62, DStv 204)

Wednesday, Oct 22

Chelsea vs Ajax — 8pm (SS Action – GOtv 66, DStv 206)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool — 8pm (SS Premier League – GOtv 65, DStv 203)

Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur — 8pm (SS La Liga – GOtv 62, DStv 204)

Real Madrid vs Juventus — 8:pm (SS Football Plus HD – DStv 202)

