Manchester United pulled off a famous victory in Paris after a trio of their superstar players put in vintage performances in their UEFA Champions League match against Paris St Germain.

After a cagey opening to the clash, a delicious Bruno Fernandes first-time through ball to the alert Marcus Rashford almost produced the game’s opener.

The Portuguese playmaker whipped a sublime delivery to the far post, but Abdou Diallo’s outstretched leg made just enough contact to deny Rashford a certain goal as the ball squirmed back to the goalkeeper.

That close call appeared to wake PSG from their slumber, with Angel Di Maria forcing Manchester United stopper David de Gea into making a fine diving stop soon after.

The Spaniard had little time to revel in his save, however, when Layvin Kurzawa diverted a Kylian Mbappe free-kick goalbound from almost point-blank range.

De Gea’s positioning was spot on, with his superb save compounded by his quick gathering of possession to prevent a follow-up attempt.

Just as the Parisians appeared to be taking control of the contest, Anthony Martial showed quick feet to draw Diallo into conceding a clumsy penalty following an incisive Luke Shaw pass.

Nerves were on edge following his saved penalty at the weekend versus Newcastle, and the hot streak seemed well and truly over after Keylor Navas guessed correctly to preserve the deadlock.

The Costa Rican had left his line too early, however, and after VAR awarded a retake, Fernandes made it third time lucky after tucking the spot kick home.

Martial took up a front-post role to defend a corner, but somehow managed to nod the ball past the stranded De Gea despite appearing to have free rein at attempting to clear the delivery.

Further chances came and went for Neymar and Rashford once more, but just as the game appeared to be heading for a draw, the England striker lit up the occasion.

Rashford received the ball with back to goal on the edge of the area, and with lightning quick feet fashioned a shooting opportunity to which he did not disappoint.

His fierce low strike arrowed into the bottom corner to hand Manchester United a famous 2-1 victory over last season’s Champions League runners-up.