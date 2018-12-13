UCL: Man U settle for second in Group H

Manchester United missed the opportunity to steal top spot in Champions League Group H as they fell to a 1-2 defeat to Valencia at the Mestalla on Wednesday.

A surprise slip up by Juventus away to Young Boys opened the door for the Red Devils to leapfrog them in the table but they were soundly beaten by the Spaniards.

Carlos Soler’s first-half strike and an own goal from Phil Jones condemned United to defeat against an opponent who are languishing in 15th in the La Liga table.

With qualification for the knockout stages already secured and a Premier League clash with Liverpool on the horizon, Jose Mourinho rotated his squad heavily but so did the hosts who had even less to play for themselves.

Los Che started brightly and took their first opportunity of note when Soler volleyed precisely into the bottom corner following a poor headed clearance from Jones on 17 minutes.

The Red Devils failed to register a single shot on target during the opening 45 minutes, although they did have a reasonable claim for a penalty when Juan Mata’s shot was blocked by what appeared to be the arm of Mouctar Diakhaby.