Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice as the Serie A side snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Belgian put Inter Milan in front with an opportunist goal in the 49th minute.

But the Bundesliga side levelled in the 63rd minute with their first shot on target, a penalty kick converted by Ramy Bensebaini.

Moenchengladbach‘s second shot on target also produced a goal.

Jonas Hofmann broke clear of the Inter Milan defence and scored with a shot through Samir Handanovic’s legs in the 84th minute.

Lukaku, however, had the final say in the Group B game with another opportunist effort in the 90th minute.

This was when he managed to scramble the ball home at the far post with his knee after a corner-kick was headed on by Alessandro Bastoni.

Reuters/NAN.