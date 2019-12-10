Liverpool clinched their place in the Champions League round of 16 with a 2-0 victory away to FC Salzburg on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

Like last season, Jurgen Klopp’s side went into their final group match without qualification assured and needed at least a point to guarantee their progression in the competition they won.

And both sides squandered numerous chances, with Salah and Salzbug’s Erling Haaland – who had scored in every Champions League game this season – were the most guilty parties.

However, the breakthrough did come when Keita headed past a group of Salzburg defenders into the net from Sadio Mane’s cross on 57 minutes.

Less than a minute later, it was 2-0 when Salah somehow found the net from an incredible angle after rounding goalkeeper Cican Stankovic.

The result means Liverpool finish as group winners – ahead of Napoli, who beat Genk 4-0 to secure their qualification – with 13 points.