Liverpool took a step towards the Champions League last 16 with a narrow 2-1 victory over Genk at Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring with an instinctive close-range finish on 14 minutes before Mbwana Samatta stunned the Kop with a bullet header just prior to the interval.

Jurgen Klopp’s men stepped it up in the second period and ran out winners courtesy of a fine finish from the impressive Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The result means the Merseysiders move to the top of Group E, a point clear of Napoli who could only draw 1-1 at home to third-placed Salzburg. Jurgen Klopp’s men can secure qualification to the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat the Italians in L4 on November 27.

Liverpool will now turn their focus to Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash with champions Manchester City.