Inter Milan have been dumped out of the Champions League after they were beaten by Barcelona inside the San Siro on Tuesday evening.

Inter thought they got off to the perfect start when Romelu Lukaku had the ball in the back of the net after seven minutes but his effort was ruled out for offside.

However, joy turned to despair when Carlos Perez broke the deadlock 16 minutes later, after he finished off a neat move inside the area.

Clement Lenglet then had the glorious chance to double Barcelona’s lead after just half-an-hour but the French defender dragged his shot wide after he found himself in space on the penalty spot.

The centre-back was made to rue his missed chance when Lukaku did end up getting his goal after his shot shot deflected into the Barcelona net, levelling the scores at 1-1 on the stroke of half-time.

Inter thought they had won it inside the final 10 minutes when Lautaro Martinez scored to spark frantic scenes inside the San Siro.

However, it was Lukaku who was offside in the build-up with the goal ruled out by the linesman once again.

However, just minutes after coming on, Ansu Fati scored the winning goal with a delightful shot from outside the box to win the game for the Catalan giants.