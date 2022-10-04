UCL: Fikayo Tomori vows to prove a point against Chelsea

AC Milan and England centre-back Fikayo Tomori has admitted that he felt the need to move on from Stamford Bridge in order to progress with his career after getting limited playing opportunities at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old took a risk by leaving the Premier League and making the switch to Italy, initially on loan, in January 2021.

The decision was clearly the correct one, however, with Tomori signing a permanent contract a few months later and then going on to play a fundamental part in helping Milan win the Serie A title with a series of impressive performances.

Tomori will go back to his old stomping ground on Wednesday when the Rossoneri face the Blues in a Champions League group stage clash.

And speaking in the build-up to the clash, he admitted that he was looking forward to showing his former employers just how much he has improved as a player.

On the subject of his departure from Chelsea, he said: “It was a weird one. 2020 was a difficult year for everyone with Covid, but talking personally for me I would have liked to be on the pitch more.

“That didn’t happen for whatever reason, and I was itching to play.

“Milan gave me the opportunity and now I’m here.

“Seeing familiar faces, I can show how I’ve developed, and going to Stamford Bridge and playing in that game is another chance to show myself again.

“I’m more confident and have had more games under my belt. I’m better, more concentrated during the games and understand how to fit within the structure of a team.

“I’ve definitely improved a lot and feel overall more confident and comfortable in myself.”

Tomori has still been following Chelsea’s fortunes from afar, and told Express Sport about his reaction when hearing Thomas Tuchel had been sacked and replaced by Graham Potter.

“I still watch Chelsea play plenty of games of course,” he continued. “With regards to Tuchel, that’s just football sometimes – managers get sacked.

“I never had the pleasure of working with him, but given what people have been saying it sounds like a disappointment to some.

“But having someone like Potter come in, who made Brighton a top team, will be a positive thing for Chelsea.

“Hopefully it hasn’t impacted by Wednesday and we can get the win!

“Every game I feel like I have a point to prove.

“Coming from Chelsea, being English, there’s probably added motivation.

“Wednesday will be exactly the same.

“We’re doing well in this group and want to get another three points.”