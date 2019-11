Achraf Hakimi scored two second-half goals as Borussia Dortmund overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Inter Milan in a thriller at the Westfalenstadion.

The 21-year-old right-back pulled one back off his shin before finding the winner in the 77th minute, after Julian Brandt equalised for the hosts.

First-half goals from Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino had given Antonio Conte’s side a 2-0 lead.

Dortmund move above Inter into second spot in Champions League Group F.