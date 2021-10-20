UCL: Chukwueze shines, scores in Villarreal win

Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze, sealed victory for Villarreal in their 4-1 spanking of Young Boys in a Champions League tie on Wednesday.

The winger, who came on for Nigerian-born cap-tied Netherlands international, Arnaut Danjuma, in the second half, struck on the dot of 90 minutes of the game.

The Submarines were leading 3-1 away to Young Boys before the Nigerian put the icing on the cake.

Chukwueze has made his comeback from a long-term injury after coming off the bench during Villarreal’s 2-1 loss to Osasuna in a La Liga match staged at Estadio de la Cerámica at the weekend.

It was the winger’s first match for club and country since he was stretchered off the pitch in a Europa League semifinal clash versus Arsenal 164 days ago, specifically on May 6, 2021 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Chukwueze’s return from injury has put him in the frame to be included on the Super Eagles roster for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.