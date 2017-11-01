UCL: Chelsea slump at Roma

Two goals from Stephan El Shaarawy have helped Roma run out 3-0 winners over Chelsea in their Champions League fixture at the Stadio Olimpico.

The winger opened the scoring after just 39 seconds and after the Italian international added a second before the break, Diego Perotti completed the scoring just after the hour mark to take the Serie A side to the top of Group C.

However, while Chelsea drop to second after extending their dismal run in Italy to five defeats in six games, the Premier League side only require one win to qualify for the last 16 after Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Qarabag.

Roma only needed 19 more seconds to take the lead at the other end.

Edin Dzeko’s flick was only intended to keep the pressure on Chelsea, but the ball fell invitingly to El Shaarawy who lashed home a half-volley into the top corner from 20 yards out.

With nine minutes of the half remaining, Chelsea allowed their hosts to double their advantage as former Roma man Antonio Rudiger let the ball to run through to El Shaarawy, who made no mistake with flicking the ball past Thibaut Courtois from 12 yards out.

During the closing quarter of the game, it became a case of how many would Roma score with Dzeko holding off three players before teeing up Perotti, who blazed over the bar from 14 yards out.

Chelsea managed to keep the damage to three, but Conte will be demanding considerable improvements from his team ahead of the visit of Manchester United at the weekend.