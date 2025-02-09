UCH refutes report of patients bringing generators to power wards

The University College Hospital, Ibadan, has refuted the report of its wards being powered with generators from patients.

The hospital’s spokesperson, Funmi Adetuyibi, refuted the report in a statement on Sunday.

Adetuyibi, on behalf of the UCH management, emphasised that the allegations were false and unfounded.

“There is no credibility in that report; the malice and misrepresentation are depicted in the several low-capacity generators displayed by the writer; the UCH does not operate these mini generators.

“Management wishes to reassure the general public that this is a deliberate and malicious misrepresentation of the facts,” she said.

She remarked that despite the disconnection by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, UCH had made concerted efforts to deliver on its core mandates of clinical services, research and training.

NAN reports the IBEDC disconnected the hospital on October 27 due to accumulated debts.

According to Adetuyibi, the UCH management is working round the clock to provide alternative and sustainable electricity power to the hospital.

“Indeed, we have since embarked on a phased approach, including the provision of alternative energy (solar inverters and diesel-powered generators) in critical units such as the wards, accident and emergency, labour wards and theatres.

“We have continued to engage well-wishers and stakeholders, (locally, nationally and internationally), including our supervising ministry and IBEDC, in a bid to find a long-lasting and sustainable solution to the power challenge.

“Indeed, many have supported our efforts with their generous donations to the implementation of these efforts.

“We want to use this medium to inform the general public that the said story is untrue, unfounded and malicious,” she said.

Adetuyibi, on behalf of the entire hospital, appreciated the patience and understanding of the patients, patients’ relations and the general public during its trying period.

