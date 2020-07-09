The Oyo State of Government has supported the University College Hospital in the battle against Coronavirus with a loaned a state-of-the-art art ambulance.

The ambulance was presented to the hospital on behalf of the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, by the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebisi Ayoola, on Wednesday.

Ayoola, who stressed that the ambulance was on loan to the hospital to enhance the curtailment of the pandemic, added that there was the need for a stronger relationship between the Oyo State Government and the UCH in ensuring adequate and prompt health care delivery to the citizens of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of UCH, Dr. Victor Akinmoladun, who received the ambulance on behalf of the management, lauded the state government for the initiative.

Akinmoladun stated that the Hospital will be more poised to handle the management chain of COVID-19 patients in line with recommended guidelines.

He assured the Oyo State Government that the UCH is always ready to cooperate in providing good health to Nigerians.